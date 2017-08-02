Restaurant Brands to launch Tim Hortons in Spain

Restaurant Brands International (QSR -0.8% ) announces that it plans to develop and grow the Tim Hortons brand in Spain through an agreement with a joint venture partner.

"We see a unique opportunity for our partner to build brand awareness and open restaurants in this dynamic market," says CEO Daniel Schwartz.

The company has announced similar agreements for the development of the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico, Great Britain and the Philippines.

