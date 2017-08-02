PIMCO declares monthly distributions

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) - $0.1641.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) - $0.0597.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) - $0.0770.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) - $0.0570.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) - $0.0650.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) - $0.0473.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) - $0.0507.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) - $0.0558.
PIMCO California Municipal Income FUND III (NYSE:PZC) - $0.0450.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PYN) - $0.0423.
Payable Aug 25; for shareholders of record Aug 11; ex-div Aug 9.