Eaton Vance declares monthly distributions on municipal and taxable bond funds

SA News Editor

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:CEV) - $0.0396.

Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:MMV) - $0.0438.

Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EMI) - $0.0391.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) - $0.0541.

Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVJ) - $0.0457.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVY) - $0.0500.

Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVO) - $0.0451.

Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVP) - $0.0421.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) - $0.0300.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEMKT:EVV) - $0.0806.

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) - $0.0500.

Payable Aug 18; for shareholders of record Aug 11; ex-div Aug 9.

