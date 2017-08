A Reuters/IPSOS poll indicates that 83% of airline customers place ticket prices as their top priority. 52% of respondents said they would not pay more to fly on their airline of preference. Both marks are higher than what some execs might have expected.

The price sensitivity of airline consumers makes it trickier for airlines to charge more for perks and build brand loyalty, two goals in place at many carriers.

