MiMedx launches late-stage study of AmnioFix for plantar fasciitis

MiMedx Group (MDXG -3.3% ) initiates a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing its human placental tissue allograft, AmnioFix Injectable, for the treatment of plantar fasciitis (PF), a common cause of heel pain.

The randomized, double-blind study will compare AmnioFix to saline placebo in ~164 PF patients with moderate to severe pain who have failed prior treatment for at least one month. The company believes it will take 18 months to achieve full enrollment.

The primary endpoint will be the change from baseline to day 90 in Visual Analog Scale (VAS) score.

AmnioFix is a composite amniotic tissue membrane that is manipulated to protect the collagen matrix and its natural properties. The company says it acts a barrier, reduces scar tissue formation, enhances healing and modulates inflammation.

Management will host a conference call on Monday, August 7, at 2:00 pm ET to discuss the trial and update investors on its other studies.