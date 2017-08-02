Hologic under pressure on concerns over 3D mammography slowdown; shares down 2%

Hologic (HOLX -1.5% ) slips on 50% higher volume on investor concerns that sales in breast imaging will be below expectations. Needham's Mike Matson (BUY/$50) believes any shortfall will be offset by bullish results in diagnostics and GYN surgical, which account for the majority (57%) of the company's revenue.

RBC's Glenn Novarro (SECTOR PERFORM/$50) believes investors will hone in on breast cancer sales despite it accounting for only 13% of Hologic's top line.

The company is set to report Q2 results today after the close.

