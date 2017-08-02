Glu Mobile +6.2% as analysts weigh in on bookings

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is up 6.2% after its Q2 earnings featured raised guidance for bookings, and with Cowen reiterating its Outperform rating on the stock in response.

Cowen bumped its price target to $3.50 from $3, implying 20% upside.

Canaccord Genuity, meanwhile, reiterated its Hold rating and $3 target (Glu is up to $2.91 today). While the company's bookings and implied EBITDA beat consensus and engagement hit a new record of 15%, monthly active users continued their year-over-year decline (albeit at a slower pace).

The firm raised its estimates for bookings and EBITDA accordingly, but kept its target at a 1x multiple to its 2018 bookings estimate of $341M.