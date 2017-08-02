Dollar breaks to new lows

In a bear market, any excuse will do, and not unexpected comments this morning from St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard - he's worried about soft inflation and wouldn't be in favor of any more rate hikes in the near-term - are making the rounds.

The dollar index (UUP, UDN) is lower by 0.4% , matching about a two-year low.

Breaking out to a multi-year high is the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE), up 0.7% to $1.1882. Also showing strength vs. the greenback are the loonie (NYSEARCA:FXC), swissie (NYSEARCA:FXF), pound (NYSEARCA:FXB), aussie (NYSEARCA:FXA), and yen (NYSEARCA:FXY).