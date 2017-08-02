German automakers eye Model 3 demand

German automakers (OTCPK:VLKAY, OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:BMWYY) could see an impact from Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3, according to analysts.

The price of the extended-range Model 3 places it close to the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes C-Class and the Audi A3.

Edmunds analyst Jessica Caldwell thinks the Model 3 is going to be interesting to consumers at higher price points.

"Especially people who live in urban areas and maybe don’t drive as much or take public transport, this is a car for even those people to be swayed into the auto market, where maybe the C-Class wasn’t really speaking to them," she observes.

German automakers have lost some market share over the last few months in the U.S.

The question of current Model 3 demand could be clarified a bit more during today's post-earnings conference call. CEO Elon Musk told reporters on Friday that over 500K preorders are on the books, although the company hasn't backed up requests this week for confirmation on that number.