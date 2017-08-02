Cautious Goldman gives Sprint a bump on improving fundamentals

Sprint (S -1.2% ) is retrenching a bit after yesterday's 11.2% gain following its first profit in three years.

Analyst reaction so far is generally positive. Wells Fargo reiterated its Outperform rating in response to the results, which showed EPS of $0.05 vs. an expected loss of $0.05.

Goldman Sachs is staying Neutral but boosting its price target and EBITDA estimates on evidence that Sprint is "holding its ground" even as AT&T and Verizon brought their new "unlimited" data plans to market.

M&A should be investors' primary focus, Goldman notes, even as the carrier is ramping postpaid phone subscribers up.

Due to lower operating expenses from cost cuts, the firm raised its expectations for 2017 EBITDA to $11.35B from $11.17B (above consensus for $11.06B), and expects fiscal 2017 postpaid phone net adds to come in at 863,000 vs. a previous 645,000 (especially with a third-quarter iPhone launch, usually good for "challengers" such as Sprint).

It's raised its price target to $8.25 from $8 (implying 6% downside from today's price) with valuation that's 30% based on M&A.