Baker Hughes-GE "most transformative" oil services deal in decades

Baker Hughes (BHGE -1.2% ) has shed 5% since GE completed its acquisition of the company, but Evercore ISI maintains its view that the tie-up is "one of the most transformative deals to take place in the oil service space in decades."

The firm believes GE's midstream and downstream exposure and steady backlog of aftermarket services partially insulates BHGE from commodity volatility; "while this will provide the new company with less torque to the ongoing oil price recovery... it also warrants a higher multiple given a more visible and stable revenue stream."

"The new Baker Hughes will have the appropriate scale to compete internationally and in the IPM market, local content advantages, better bargaining power and greater exposure to LNG, an exciting leg of growth for the service space," according to Evercore.