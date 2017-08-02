FDA Ad Com backs efficacy of J&J's sirukumab in rheumatoid arthritis but thumbs down on safety profile

The FDA's Arthritis Advisory Committee votes 13 - 0 in favor that Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ -0.5% ) Janssen unit's data is sufficient to support the proposed claim of treating rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

The committee votes 11 - 2 opposed that the safety data is adequate to support approval.

Sirukumab is being co-developed with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +0.4% ).

Previously: Ad Com approaches for J&J's RA candidate sirukumab (Aug. 1)

Previously: Glaxo and Janssen's sirukumab successful in late-stage rheumatoid arthritis study; regulatory applications on track for Q3 (June 8, 2016)

Update: The safety vote was actually 12 - 1 against after one committee members stated that his Yes vote was made in error.