Hasbro lower, Lions Gate up after merger talks break down

Shares in Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A +0.5% , LGF.B) bounced back to positive ground, and Hasbro (HAS -1.1% ) took a dip, following the Reuters report that Hasbro was calling off a pursuit of Lions Gate.

Hasbro's been attached to rumors in the past that it would buy an existing-player content studio as a way of furthering toy-sales ambitions. It had talked with DreamWorks Animation about a merger before DreamWorks was taken over by Comcast.

It already operates Hasbro Studios, maker of TV shows like Netflix's upcoming Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters. And Hasbro has worked with Paramount (VIA -3.8% , VIAB -4.9% ) on the toy-based Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises, and recently worked with Lions Gate on a My Little Pony film due in October.

The talks between Hasbro and Lions Gate broke down last week as the two disagreed on price, Reuters says.