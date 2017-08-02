Newfield Exploration nears 52-week low after lackluster Q2 results

Newfield Exploration (NFX -5.9% ) tumbles to within five cents of its 52-week low after edging Q2 earnings estimates but falling a bit short on revenues.

NFX also slightly raised the midpoint of its projected FY 2017 domestic production by 1,000 barrels to 149.6K boe/day, which would equal an 8% Y/Y increase; it trims the midpoint estimate for full-year total company production by 1,500 barrels to 153.6K boe/day following the recent suspension of the NFX-operated Pearl Field in the South China Sea due to a mechanical issue associated with a third-party FPSO vessel.

For Q2, NFX's total net production was ~150K boe/day (40% oil), including 141K boe/day of domestic production.