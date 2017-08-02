Citrix Systems CEO Tatarinov steps down; Henshall named new CEO

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) said Monday that CEO Kirill Tatarinov has stepped down effective immediately following a “mutual separation decision," to be succeeded by David Henshall, the company’s CFO and COO.

Company executive Mark Coyle is named interim CFO while a search for a permanent CFO is launched.

Henshall was CFO since 2003 and COO since 2011, and served a previous temporary period as interim CEO during late 2013 and early 2014.

Tatarinov joined CTXS in early 2016 from Microsoft, where he was an executive VP.