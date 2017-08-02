Qorvo gains as smaller Q1 beats Street

RF company Qorvo (QRVO -1.8%) is up 1% after hours following fiscal Q1 results that beat expectations despite a decline in revenue, profits and margins.
EPS (non-GAAP) fell 19% to $0.87, and gross profit declined nearly 10% to $302.9M.
Operating income was $137.4M, making up 21.5% of sales.
The company noted IDP revenues rose 22% Y/Y (and 9% sequentially) to hit a record $184M, led by IoT and defense.
It's guiding to September quarter revenue of $800M-$820M (below consensus for $845.8M), gross margin of 47.8% and EPS of $1.36-$1.50 (below consensus for $1.52).
Free cash flow will triple in fiscal 2018, CFO Mark Murphy says, and the company expects double-digit growth in Mobile Products in the second half of this year.
Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.