Whitestone REIT misses on Q2, cuts full-year guidance

Q2 core FFO of $11.6M or $0.31 per share vs. $9.2M and $0.32 one year earlier (April share sale raised the float by 8M shares).

Same-store NOI growth of 4.5% for wholly owned properties.

6.4% rental rate increase on new and renewal leases in wholly owned properties.

Full-year core FFO per share guidance is cut to $1.29-$1.34 from $1.34-$1.39; same-property NOI growth seen at 2%-4% vs. 3%-5%.

Conference call tomorrow at 11 ET

WSR flat after hours