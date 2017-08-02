3D Systems down 11% after earnings miss, mixed forecast

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) reports Q2 results with misses on revenue and EPS. Product revenue was $94.4M, down 0.5% on the prior year’s quarter. Services revenue was $65M, up nearly 3%.

Management attributes the quarter’s weakness to soft APAC sales and lower professional printer revenue.

Gross profit margin was 50.6%, nearly flat on the year, thanks to manufacturing savings and supply chain improvements.

3D used $1M in cash from operations during the quarter and ended the period with $154M of cash on hand.

FY17 guidance revised to $643M to $671M in revenue, representing a 2% to 6% growth on the year, and $0.46 EPS, flat on the year. Consensus estimates have revenue at $660.76 and $0.52 EPS.

3D Systems shares are down 11% aftermarket.

