Fitbit +7.1% as revenue drop leads to smaller loss than expected

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) has jumped 7.1% after hours after a better-than-expected loss in its Q2 results surprised the Street on "better than anticipated" consumer demand.

U.S. revenue slid, mitigated by growth in EMEA and Asia Pacific.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 43% with help from the product mix, a higher average selling price and lower warranty expense.

Revenue by region: United States, $199.2M (down 55.3%); Americas ex-U.S., $24.4M (down 10.8%); EMEA, $108.6M (up 9.2%); APAC, $21.1M (up 45.5%).

For Q3, the company expects revenues of $380M-$400M (in line with consensus for $391.5M) and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 to -$0.02 (vs. consensus for -$0.04), along with EBITDA of -$12M to break-even (vs. consensus for -$5.9M).

For the full year, it's forecasting revenue of $1.55B-$1.7B (vs. expected $1.61B), non-GAAP EPS of -$0.42 to -$0.22 (vs. expected -$0.35) and free cash flow of -$80M to -$50M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

