Hologic FQ3 top line up 12%; breast imaging revenue down 5%; earnings down 30%; cash flow down 128%; revenue guidance lowered/EPS guidance raised; shares down 4% after hours

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) fiscal Q3 results ($M): Revenues: 806.1 (+12.4%).

Diagnostics: 284.1 (-8.3%); Cytology & Perinatal: 121.0 (-1.0%); Molecular Diagnostics: 144.1 (+9.3%); Blood Screening: 19.0 (-66.0%).

Breast Health: 283.7 (+0.4%); Breast Imaging: 236.5 (-5.3%); Interventional Breast Solutions: 45.0 (+9.0%).

GYN Surgical: 106.5 (+4.4%); Medical Aesthetics: 110.0.

Net Income: 59.5 (-29.8%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 144.9 (-0.1%); EPS: 0.21 (-30.0%); Non-GAAP EPS: 0.50 (-2.0%); CF Ops (9 mo.): (158.3) (-127.8%).

2017 Guidance: Revenues: $3,040M - 3,055M from $3,050M - 3,080M; EPS: $2.49 - 2.51 from $2.44 - 2.48; Non-GAAP EPS: $2.00 - 2.02 from $1.98 - 2.02.

Fiscal Q4 Guidance: Revenues: $785M - 800M; EPS: $0.21 - 0.23.

Shares are down 4% after hours on robust volume.