Tesla cites strong demand across models

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) says the Model 3 is on track for production to meet previously announced targets. Demand has been strong since the handover of the first 30 Model 3 cars last week, with an average of over 1,800 net Model 3 reservations per day.

The EV automaker is "confident" it can produce just over 1.5K vehicles in Q3, and achieve a run rate of 5K vehicles per week by the end of 2017. "We also continue to plan on increasing Model 3 production to 10,000 vehicles per week at some point in 2018," indicates management.

Tesla says Model S and Model X deliveries are expected to increase in the second half. Both models have seen increased demand up to and after the Model 3 handover event.

Q2 automotive margin was reported at 25.0% on a non-GAAP basis (ex-ZEV credit revenue) vs. 24.4% expected and 27.8% in Q1. The company expects non-GAAP automotive gross margin to temporarily dip below 20% in Q3, before recovering in Q4 and beyond.

Tesla on capex: "Capital expenditures should be about $2 billion during the second half of 2017, as we make milestone-based payments for Model 3 equipment, continue with Gigafactory 1 construction, and expand our Supercharger, store, delivery hub, and service networks."

Tesla ended the quarter with over $3B in cash.

Conference call scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

