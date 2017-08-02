CenturyLink moves higher despite Q2 profit shortfall

CenturyLink (CTL +1.6% ) has turned up 1% postmarket after Q2 profits fell short amid weakness in consumer broadband.

Revenues fell 7% and EBITDA hit an also in-line $1.44B.

Operating income came to $367M; the company took a one-time charge of $150M tied to the sale of its data centers and co-location business.

Correspondingly, net income fell 91% on a headline basis to $17M (absorbing $115M of impact from the co-lo sale).

Revenue breakout: Strategic, $1.92B (down 6%); Legacy, $1.74B (down 10%); Data integration, $133M (up 8%); other, $302M (down 2%).

For Q3, it sees operating revenues of $4.06B-$4.12B (vs. consensus for $4.09B), core revenues of $3.59B-$3.65B, EBITDA of $1.43B-$1.49B (in line with expectations for $1.45B) and EPS of $0.44-$0.50 (light of consensus for $0.51).

It says it expects to come in "slightly below" full-year revenue and EPS guidance, "primarily driven by higher legacy revenue declines and lower consumer broadband revenue growth than anticipated," but isn't updating ranges due to the pending acquisition of Level 3.

Press Release