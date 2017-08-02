More on MetLife's Q2 earnings beat

Q2 operating earnings of $1.4B or $1.30 per share vs. $924M and $0.83 a year ago. Book value per share excl. AOCI of $51.03 down from $53.20.

Operating premiums, fees & other revenues of $12.5B up 4% Y/Y; net investment income of $5B up 1%.

U.S. operating earnigns up 13% Y/Y; Asia up 21% on a constant currency basis; LatAm up 14%; EMEA up 24%.

Operating earnings in the now-spun Brighthouse Financial down 5%

Conference call tomorrow at 8 ET

