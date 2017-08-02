Tableau Software shares up 4.7% after earnings beat, Subscription revenue doubles

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) reports Q2 results with revenue and EPS beats. Total annual recurring revenue was up 47% on the year to $483.6M.

Subscription annual recurring revenue grew 175% to $103.5M. Tableau launched new subscription pricing for all products in April.

Tableau added 4,000 customer accounts in the period, bringing the total to over 61K. Fifteen of those clients spent more than $1M in the quarter and 372 spent over $100K.

Tableau had $134M in cash from operating activities and ended the quarter with $992.9M in cash and equivalents.

Press release

Tableau Software shares are up 4.69% aftermarket.

Previously: Tableau Software beats by $0.15, beats on revenue (Aug. 2)

Correction: edited customer numbers per company update.