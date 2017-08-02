Annaly reports inline income; book value nearly stable

The company reported preliminary results alongside a capital raise in mid-July, so today's news isn't too much of a surprise.

Q2 core earnings of $322M or $0.30 per share are down from $0.31 earned in Q1 (but inline with preliminary results). Dividend is $0.30.

June 30 book value per share of $11.19 down $0.04 from three months earlier (but inline with preliminary results). Today's close of $12.17 is just under a 9% premium to June 30 book.

Economic leverage of 6.4:1 up from 6.1:1 at the end of Q1.

Premium amortization adjustment cost of $0.07 in Q2 vs. $0.02 in Q1.

NIM of 1.23% down 24 basis points during quarter; excl. PAA of 1.5% down two basis points. Net interest spread excl. PAA of 1.19% down five basis points.

Conference call tomorrow at 10 ET

