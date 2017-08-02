Zynga +4.2% as mobile gains drive swing to Q2 profit

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has moved up 4.2% after hours, quoting pennies off its 52-week high, following Q2 earnings where it swung to a profit on double-digit revenue gains and added mobile users and revenues at a healthy rate.

Revenue rose 15% and bookings were up 20% overall. Mobile revenue now makes up 86% of the total, vs. 76% a year ago. Mobile bookings make up 87% of the total (vs. 78% last year).

In player metrics, average daily active users rose 17% to 21M (19M mobile DAUs, up 28%; 2M Web DAUs, down 32%). Average monthly active users rose 32% to 80M (71M mobile, up 45%; 9M Web, down 23%).

Average daily bookings per average DAU inched up 2% to $0.109. Average monthly unique payers rose 33% to 1.2M, and payer conversion rose 28% to 2.3%.

Operating cash flow was its best in five years, at $37.8M.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $210M (above an expected $207M), bookings of $205M, net income of $7M and EBITDA of $30M (above consensus for $20M).

Earnings call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

