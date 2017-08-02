AIG up 1.15% following earnings beat

Q2 operating income of $1.45B or $1.53 per share vs. $1.3B and $1.15 a year ago. Book value per share excl. AOCI of $76.12 vs. $75.45. Core normalized ROE of 9.9% down 20 basis points.

General operating and other expenses down 4% Y/Y when backing out the sales of United Guaranty and AIG Advisor Group.

Commercial insurance pretax operating income of $716M down 24% Y/Y, with combined ratio deteriorating to 102.7 from 98.3. Net premiums down a full 15% as company exercised more stringent underwriting and challenging market conditions.

Consumer insurance pretax operating income of $1.26B up 33% Y/Y, thanks to better underwriting results, expense cuts, and stable earnings in retirement.

