Dow finishes above 22K for the first time, mostly thanks to Apple

Stocks eked out gains, but they were enough for the Dow to close above 22K for the first time and marking the benchmark index's third 1,000-point milestone of the year.

Apple jumped 4.7% to a new record high after beating both top and bottom line estimates and issuing encouraging guidance, suggesting that the iPhone 8 release is on schedule; the stock's move was the main reason that the top-weighted tech group (+0.5%) and the broader market finished higher.

Utilities (+0.5%) shared the top of today's leaderboard, led by Southern's 2.6% gain on the back of better than expected earnings and revenues.

On the downside, telecom services (-1.3%) finished at the bottom as investors took profits following the sector's six-session 7% rally.

U.S. crude oil closed +0.9% to $49.61/bbl, turning around an early loss after the EIA's weekly report showed that U.S. crude inventories fell by a smaller than expected 1.5M barrel; nevertheless, the energy group (-0.3%) ended lower.

U.S. Treasuries settled mixed, with the two-year yield adding 2 bps to 1.36%, the 10-year yield gaining a basis point to 2.26% and the 30-year yield slipping by a basis point to 2.85%.