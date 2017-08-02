Sierra Wireless beats as Q2 revenues grow 11% (updated)

Sierra Wireless (SWIR -0.8% ) grew revenues in double digits in its Q2 earnings report and beat consensus with profits that grew 52% from last year.

EBITDA rose to $14.8M, above expectations for $14.3M.

Gross margin climbed to 34.5% from a year-ago 33.8%.

Revenue by segment: OEM Solutions, $144.5M (up 9%); Enterprise Solutions, $21.7M (up 30.7%); Cloud and Connectivity Services, $7.3M (up 4.3%).

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $167M-$175M (in line with consensus for $170.6M) and EPS of $0.17-$0.25 (vs. consensus for $0.24).

Shares are halted and will resume trading at 5:10 p.m. ET.

Updated 5:17 p.m.: SWIR has turned lower postmarket, down 6.8% .

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

