EMA requests additional data analyses on Puma's marketing application for breast cancer med neratinib; extended timeline for approval pressures shares, down 4% after hours

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) eases 4% after hours on light volume on the news that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has requested additional analyses of safety and efficacy data related to its marketing application seeking approval for neratinib for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive early-stage breast cancer who have been previously treated with Roche's Herceptin (trastuzumab).

CHMP has stopped the review clock in order to allow Puma to respond to its requests, contained in its Day-180 List of Outstanding Issues. The company has until December 22 to submit its responses. It expects to receive an opinion from CHMP in Q1 2018.

Puma submitted its Marketing Authorization Application in June 2016.

