Triangle Capital income and book value slip in Q2; shares down 0.5% after hours

Q2 net investment income of $19.4M or $0.41 per share vs. $17.8M and $0.42 in Q1. Dividend is $0.45.

Net decrease in net assets from operations of $2M or $0.04 per share vs. increase of $7.2M and $0.17 in Q1.

June 30 net asset value per share of $14.83 down from $15.29 three months earlier. Today's close was $17.19.

Announces another $30M commitment to its credit facility, bringing total up to $465M. An accordion feature allows for expansion up to $550M.

Conference call tomorrow at 9 ET

Previously: Triangle Capital misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Aug. 2)

TCAP -0.5% after hours