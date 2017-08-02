Triangle Capital income and book value slip in Q2; shares down 0.5% after hours

Q2 net investment income of $19.4M or $0.41 per share vs. $17.8M and $0.42 in Q1. Dividend is $0.45.
Net decrease in net assets from operations of $2M or $0.04 per share vs. increase of $7.2M and $0.17 in Q1.
June 30 net asset value per share of $14.83 down from $15.29 three months earlier. Today's close was $17.19.
Announces another $30M commitment to its credit facility, bringing total up to $465M. An accordion feature allows for expansion up to $550M.
Conference call tomorrow at 9 ET
Previously: Triangle Capital misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Aug. 2)
TCAP -0.5% after hours