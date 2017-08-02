Numerex resumes up 17.9% on $107M buyout from Sierra Wireless (updated)

Along with Q2 earnings, Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) announced it's acquiring Numerex (NASDAQ:NMRX) for about $107M in a stock-for-stock deal designed to enhance its position as a pure play on the Internet of Things.

SWIR has resumed trading after its earnings beat and a halt on the news, down 0.3% . NMRX has resumed up 17.9% .

The deal represents a 17.5% premium to Numerex's 20-day average price. Both boards have unanimously approved.

Numerex shareholders will get 0.18 shares of Sierra Wireless for each common share of Numerex they hold; after the deal, Numerex shareholders will own about 10% of Sierra Wireless on a fully diluted basis.

Sierra Wireless will repay Numerex's debt of about $20M with cash.

Numerex will become a subsdiary of Sierra Wireless on closing, which is expected in January 2018.

Sierra Wireless expects recurring services revenues to grow from 4% of revenue to more than 10% after the deal; it says it will be accretive to EPS about 12 months after closing, excluding one-time charges and assuming run-rate synergies.