Wyndham to split into separate hotel, timeshare companies

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) +4.8% AH after announcing plans to separate its hotel and timeshares businesses into two publicly traded companies.

Wyndham Hotel Group will become a new pure-play hotel company, and Wyndham Vacation Ownership will be the world's largest publicly traded timeshare company.

Wyndham Hotel CEO Geoff Ballotti will lead the hotel company, while Wyndham Vacation Ownership CEO Michael Brown, who recently joined from Hilton Grand Vacations, will lead the timeshare spinoff.

WYN's move follows other large hotel companies including Marriott and Hilton that also separated their timeshare businesses in recent years.