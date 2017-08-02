Take-Two Interactive +13.1% as Q2 swings to profit

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO -0.7% ) has jumped 13.1% postmarket on heavy volume of more than 650,000 shares after fiscal Q1 results where net revenues grew 34% with digital strength and the company swung to a profit.

Revenues hit $418.2M driven mostly by NBA 2K17, cash cow Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online, WWE 2K17 and WWE SuperCard, and Mafia III.

Net income hit $60.3M vs. a year-ago loss of $38.6M.

Net revenue by region: United States, $258.3M (up 33.7%); International, $159.96M (up 35%).

Net revenue by distribution channel: Digital online, $268.2M (up 55.9%); Physical retail and other, $149.98M (up 7.5%).

For its Q2, the company's guiding to GAAP net revenue of $400M-$450M, EPS of $0.15-$0.25, and net sales of $465M-$515M (based on changed in deferred net revenue of $65M).

For the full year, it's boosting expectations for net sales to $1.65B-$1.75B. Net revenue is expected at $1.62B-$1.72B, and EPS is forecast at $1.00-$1.25.

Cash and short-term investments came to $1.281B.

