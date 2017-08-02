Cirrus Logic reports Q1 with narrow beat; shares down 2%

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) reports Q1 results with an EPS beat and narrow revenue beat. Portable audio products sales were $280.7M, up 30% on the prior year’s quarter. Non-portable audio and other products were down almost 8% to $40M.

Gross margin was 50.4% compared to 48.8% last year.

R&D amounted to $83.6M (+13%) while SG&A was $30.9M (+1%).

Income from operations was $47.3M. Cirrus ended the quarter with $163.9M in cash and equivalents.

Q2 outlook has revenue of $390M to $430M (consensus: $406.48M) and GAAP gross margin between 48% and 50%. Combined R&D and SG&A expenses expected between $119M and $125M.

Cirrus Logic shares are down 2% aftermarket.

