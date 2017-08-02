SandRidge raises production, capex guidance after $200M STACK deal

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) reports Q2 earnings of $0.23/share compared to a $0.03 net loss in the year-earlier quarter and raises its full-year production guidance after securing as much as $200M in funding to drill wells in Oklahoma's STACK play.

SD says an unnamed private investment fund will provide $100M initially to drill wells targeting the Meramec formation, with an option for a second $100M tranche; the fund will cover 90% of the drilling costs and receive an 80% working interest in the wells.

SD says the agreement will allow it to drill 34 Mid-Continent laterals in 2017, up from previous guidance of 22, prompting it to raise 2017 production guidance to 14.2M-14.9M boe from 14M-14.7M boe and increase its full-year capex to $250M-$260M from $210M-$220M previously.