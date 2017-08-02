Citrix reports Q2 beats, mixed guidance

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) reports Q2 results with EPS and revenue beats. Deferred revenue was $1.7B, up 13% on the prior year’s quarter.

Segment revenue: Product and licenses, $211M (-4% Y/Y); SaaS, $41.5M (+27%); License updates and maintenance, $409M (+6%); Professional services $31.7M (-9%).

GAAP gross margin was 84% and operating margin was 18%.

Cash flow from operations was $164M and Citrix ended the quarter with $844.8M in cash and equivalents.

Q3 outlook has revenue between $685M and $695M with diluted EPS of $1.02 to $1.05. Consensus estimates have revenue at $699.31M with $1.19 EPS.

FY17 guidance has revenue of $2.81B and $2.83B with diluted EPS of $4.60 to $4.65. Consensus estimates are $2.83B and $4.64, respectively.

Citrix shares are up 1.25% aftermarket.

