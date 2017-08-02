Level 3 logs steady Q2 as it proceeds toward CenturyLink merger

Level 3 Communications (LVLT +0.5% ) has risen slightly, +0.4% , in postmarket trades after Q2 results showed a better profit than expected as EBITDA ticked up and the company cut capital expenditures.

Revenues were flat, and net income declined 1% to $154M. But adjusted EBITDA rose to $744M from $715M, beating an expected $732.8M.

Cash flows from operations hit $564M, and free cash flow (excluding acquisition-related expense) fell to $236M from $264M.

Core Network Services revenue breakdown: Enterprise, $1.46B (up 3%); Wholesale, $506M (down 6%). By geography: North America, $1.61B (flat); EMEA, $176M (down 8%); Latin America, $182M (up 14%).

Cash, equivalents and marketable securities came to $2.2B as of June 30.

The company reiterated its full-year outlook for EBITDA of $2.94B-$3B (above consensus for $2.92B), free cash flow of $1.10B-$1.16B, and capex at 16% of total revenue.

