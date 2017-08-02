Molina Healthcare -12% after huge Q2 miss, workforce cuts

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) -11.7% AH after reporting a surprise Q2 loss, widely missing analyst expectations for a profit, and withdrawing its 2017 earnings guidance due to uncertainty around the funding of Obamacare marketplace cost sharing subsidies.

MOH says it will lay off ~1,500 corporate and health plans employees by year-end as part of a restructuring plan intended to reduce annualized run-rate expenses by $300M-$400M in 2018.

The insurer also says it will stop selling Obamacare plans in Utah and Wisconsin, with additional states under review.