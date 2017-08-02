Starz calls AT&T/Time Warner deal bad for competing channels

A study done for TV network Starz (LGF.A +0.6% , LGF.B) argues that AT&T's (T -1.5% ) $85B buyout of Time Warner (TWX +0.1% ) would be bad for competition, saying the deal would let AT&T steer customers away from Starz and toward its own premium channels.

The study done by economist Jeffrey Eisenach suggests AT&T would favor HBO over independent channels, in part by removing marketing support for channels like Starz -- or just dropping the channels outright.

"This conclusion doesn't square with the facts," AT&T responds. "We fully expect the DOJ to base its analysis on the facts and the law, as it always does, and not the work of HBO's competitors."