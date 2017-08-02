CA Technologies reports earnings beat, ups guidance

CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) reports Q1 earnings with EPS and revenue beats and raised the full year guidance.

Segment revenue: Mainframe Solutions, $536M (-3% Y/Y); Enterprise Solutions, $414M (+12%); Services, $75M (-3%).

Total bookings declined 48% on the year to $703M due to to a renewal bookings decline

Cash flow from operations was $298M. CA ended the quarter with $2.97B in cash and equivalents. Factoring in nearly $2.8B in outstanding debt and $139M in nominal pooling, the company has a $44M net cash position.

FY18 guidance bumps up revenue growth from the previous forecast range of 2% and 3% to 4%, which amounts to $4.20B to $4.23B. Diluted EPS predicted to decrease 2% to flat compared to the previous guidance of 5% to 3%. EPS range now $2.42 to $2.48. Consensus estimates have EPS at $2.39 and revenue at $4.14B.

CA shares are up 1.13% aftermarket.

