Tesla +8% with Model 3 seen as on track

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) moved higher after execs talked up the Model 3 ramp during the post-earnings conference call, and talked down any indications of Model S and Model X cannibalization.

CEO Elon Musk says the company is "thinking hard" on where it should put the Gigafactories 3,4,5 and 6. China and Europe make sense, he responds.

The first batch of solar roof installations have been made at the houses of some Tesla employees. Solar roof tile production from the Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo is scheduled for before the end of the year.

Musk and CFO Deepak Ahuja say the company isn't considering an equity raise at the moment.

The Model Y gets a key mention as Musk notes the benefits of using "substantial carryover" from the Model 3 architecture.

A really key promise from Musk is the 25% margins on the Model 3 in 2018. That and the production target of 500K will surely be debated by analysts and investors as the roll-out plays out.

