XPO Logistics eyes up to $8B for acquisitions

XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO) is earmarking as much as $8B for acquisitions and planning to nearly double the hubs in its last-mile delivery network, CEO Bradley Jacobs says following the company's in-line Q2 earnings report.

“The companies we’re looking at, because of the size, they’re in more than one country, more than one continent,” Jacobs says.

XPO also is expanding its last-mile network with 10 new hubs expected to open by year’s end, with plans for 85 such hubs by year-end 2018, putting it within 75 miles of 80% of the U.S. population and within 120 miles of 90% of the population, the CEO says.

XPO raises its full-year targets for adjusted EBITDA to at least $1.365B in 2017 and at least $1.6B in 2018.