Equinix crests $1B quarterly revenue in Q2

Equinix (EQIX +0.5% ) turned in a mixed Q2 earnings report with healthy revenue gains and funds from operations that rose 29% Y/Y.

The company surpassed $1B in quarterly revenues for the first time after wrapping its acquisition of Verizon's data centers.

Operating income rose 11% to $185M, while net income from continuing operations landed at $46M.

Adjusted FFO, meanwhile, was up 18% sequentially to $360M.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenues of $1.133B-$1.141B (up 7% Q/Q at midpoint, and against consensus of $1.136B). It sees EBITDA of $535M-$543M (below consensus for $547.5M) and capex of $313M-$333M.

Fro the full year, it raised guidance on revenues to $4.317B-$4.327B (up 20%), above consensus for $4.309B. EBITDA's now seen higher at $2.038B-$2.048B (above an expected $2.034B), and adjusted FFO is forecast at $1.382B-$1.392B (below an expected $1.399.5B).

