EchoStar says anomaly has disrupted aging satellite

EchoStar (SATS -0.3% ) notes a satellite anomaly that has interrupted communications.

Last week, its EchoStar III satellite, which provides coverage over the United States, ran into an "anomaly of unknown origin" while being moved to a new orbital location.

The satellite is fully depreciated and has "significantly" exceeded a 15-year design life since a 1997 launch, the company says.

The anomaly has caused communications with EchoStar III to be interrupted and intermittent, but the company says it's working with Lockheed Martin to re-establish a link to recover and retire it.