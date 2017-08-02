IPass slides 22% as execution problems dim revenues

IPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) is down 21.7% in postmarket trading after its Q2 report missed on top and bottom lines and the company slashed guidance for 2017.

"While continuing to achieve progress toward our strategy and goals in the longer term, our performance in the second quarter was disappointing, reflecting delays in execution and timing driven by three significant factors that impacted revenue,” says CEO Gary Griffiths, pointing to insufficient support for an SDK rollout, revenue delays from partners in that rollout, and drops from legacy pay-per-use customers.

Revenue fell 18%. EBITDA was -$4.4M, below an expected -$1.2M.

For the full year, it's trimmed its revenue forecast to $54M from a previous $69M-$73M (and below consensus for $68.8M), and lowered its guidance for adjusted EBITDA to -$11M from a previous -$4.5M to -$2M (below expectations for -$3.1M).

