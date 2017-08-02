Reuters: Sanctions gap lets Western firms tap Russian frontier oil

A loophole in U.S. sanctions allows Western companies to help Russia develop some of its most technically challenging oil reserves, according to a Reuters report.

The U.S. worded the sanctions to prohibit Western companies from helping Russia develop "shale reservoirs," but did not mention other lesser-known forms of unconventional deposits; Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) and its Western partners are not targeting shale but are drilling to reach deeper oil reservoirs known as limestone that lie beneath shale oil.

As a result - without breaching sanctions - Norway's Statoil (NYSE:STO) is helping Rosneft develop limestone deposits in Russia's Domanik formation, an area where experts say could yield billions of barrels of crude; BP is considering a similar project.