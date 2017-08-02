Brazil's president wins congressional vote, avoids corruption trial

Brazil Pres. Temer wins a critical vote in the country's lower house of Congress that saves him from a potential Supreme Court trial for corruption that could have removed him from office.

The victory allows Temer to move ahead with economic reforms aimed at relieving Brazil’s fiscal crisis, but corruption watchdogs condemn the result as a setback for the country’s institutions.

Leaders of the ruling coalition say they expect 280-290 votes by the end of the day, not far from the 308 needed to approve the government’s pension reform, considered essential in placing Brazil’s huge debt on a more sustainable path.

