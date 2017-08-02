Dominion sees first Cove Point LNG shipments by end of Q3

Dominion Energy's (NYSE:D) Cove Point LNG export terminal in Maryland may be ready to ship its first commissioning cargo by the end of September, as construction is 95% complete, CEO Thomas Farrell said during today's earnings conference call.

Dominion has received authorization from the Department of Energy to export liquefied natural gas during commissioning, and it has an agreement with a third party shipper to take the initial production, the CEO said.

But another key project, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, could face a construction delay depending on when a voting quorum is restored at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Farrell said.

In Dominion's Q2 earnings report, net income fell 14% Y/Y to $0.62/share from $0.73 a year earlier amid the impact of mild weather on electricity consumption and transition and integration costs associated with the combination with Questar.