VW, Daimler, BMW agree to upgrade 5M diesels

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DDAIY) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) agreed today to upgrade 5M-plus newer diesel cars in Germany and offer trade-in rebates on older models, avoiding more costly remedies in a bid to salvage diesel technology and avoid driving bans in cities.

The recalls will cost ~€500M ($593M) and largely sticks to commitments that the automakers had already made, but the deal allows them to dodge expensive recalls which would have ballooned costs.

Roughly half the fixes already have been carried out as part of VW’s response to its cheating scandal.